Balochistan’s health sector problems  

As a responsible citizen and a student from Balochistan, I, Jeehand, would like to draw attention to the increasing number of medical issues in our province, which is the largest in Pakistan. Despite its importance, the government seems to underestimate its healthcare needs. There is a severe shortage of life-saving drugs and an alarming lack of medical staff. Many diseases remain uncured, and medical institutions lack essential testing machines and hygiene standards. The health sector is deprived of adequate funding, and the available funds are often misused or embezzled. As a result, patients have to travel long distances across the province, incurring high expenses that are often unbearable. I urge you to understand the gravity of our situation and to help us raise awareness about this critical issue.

JEEHAND AZEEM,

Karachi.