Pakistan and Türkiye signed a preferential trade agreement back in 2016 to boost bilateral trade volume across sectors. It took seven years, and 14 rounds of negotiations to activate and implement it starting May 1. The deal offers an integral opportunity for both countries to integrate their markets and businesses to create a reliable trading system that guarantees them some stability at a time when countless countries in the world are suffering through immense economic strife. The challenge ahead of Pakistan is to create similar partnerships with other allies so that a larger web of interactions can be created.

The agreement states that Pakistan will gain and provide preferential access to Turkish markets under 261 tariff lines, covering traditional and non-traditional sectors. This entails that we will have access to products like leather, rice, dates, mangoes, cutlery, sports goods, seafood, rubber, plastics and engineering goods. Customs duty has been set at three percent and 20 percent on industrial products. This will increase the export potential of non-traditional products. On top of all of this, duty on 123 tariff lines has been reduced to zero for Pakistan. In return, Pakistan has offered concessions on 130 tariff lines and has promised a steady supply of products like black tea, processed foods, raw materials and electronic equipment parts to Türkiye.

In practice, this means that both countries are sharing essential goods at cheaper prices through the elimination or reduction of duties. Not only will this promote the free flow of goods, and perhaps services in the future, but it will also open up new markets for local businesses. Depending on how this works out for us, we can draft similar preferential trade agreements with our allies so that we can not only become incorporated within international trade but can assume a bigger role in it. Our economy has a lot to offer, we just have to create the perfect avenues through which such trade can be made possible. And this deal is the perfect example of what can be done.