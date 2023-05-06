Bonded labor: modern day slavery  

In the heartland of Sindh, the Thar region, there are hundreds of families who are forced to perform bonded labor. The majority of them are indigenous Hindu minority subsects called Dalits, who have historically been treated as second-class citizens in the province and the country, despite equal rights and citizenship guaranteed by the constitution and Jinnah’s speech after partition. All of the working families are controlled by opulent landowners who destroy any obstacle standing against their economic gains.

Modern-day slavery does not only exist in Pakistan, but almost 25 million families are prone to bonded labor in the Asian continent alone. The government’s fragile interest, investment, and introduction of anti-labor laws have retrogressed the situation. No judicial performance and constitutional tutelage guarantee local minorities a safe haven to pursue general facilities in a barbaric atmosphere. However, the performance of some countable NGOs in the region is commendable. Since 1992, SPARC, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, a Pakistani independent non-governmental organization dedicated to protecting the rights of children, helped 17000 workers to escape from unfettered transgression. NGO members faced death warnings, and physical tumult but nothing intractable could derail their sturdy human emotion of helping out others for no greed.

Notwithstanding NGOs, the Sindh government’s tedious performance, and false assurance of safety have further disappointed poor localities to expect any assistance. Kids work in blazing kilns in spite of learning in schools. People lack availability of freshwater, electricity, and gas merely exist by name, impoverished strata don’t have access to affordable treatment in hospitals. Amidst all variations, suppressing minorities and treatment as second-class citizens have accentuated the long developmental gap between Thar and other regions of Sindh.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Sindh.