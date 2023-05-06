CDA management removes senior planning officers in derogatory manner

ISLAMABAD-The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority has removed senior officers of the planning wing in a derogatory manner reportedly due to their difference of opinion with the high-ups.

The administration wing has issued a composite posting and transfer order on Friday in which a grade 19 officer of the planning cadre Zafar Iqbal Zafar has been removed from the post of Deputy Director General Planning and posted him on a lowest post of Director Training Academy a non-functional institution within CDA.

In the same notification, another grade-18 officer of planning cadre Malik Toqeer Nawaz has been removed as Director Urban Planning and he is now posted as project director of underdeveloped sector C-16, a post that usually occupied by engineers.

Sources inside the CDA informed that the management wanted to post Touqeer Nawaz as a deputy director to demote him, however, after the intervention of a top bureaucrat from the Prime Minister Office Mr. Malik was posted outside the planning wing but posted as a project director for his face saving.

The management also removed Director Regional Planning Faraz Malik and Deputy Director Regional Planning Abdul Haq Barohi.

Faraz Malik is posted as Director Traffic Engineering while Abdul Haq Barohi is directed to report into the Human Resource Directorate.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Ijaz ul Hassan is posted as Director Regional Planning while another Deputy Director Kiran Saeed is posted as Director Urban Planning.

Sources told that there is likelihood that a grade-18 officer of planning cadre, Arshad Chohan will be given the additional charge of the post of Deputy Director General, who is currently working as Director Housing Societies.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time that the senior officer of the authority was removed from their positions unceremoniously in present management but few days ago the Deputy Director General of the Environment Wing Irfan Niazi was not only suspended but directed to remain available at CDA nursery.

When contacted, Assistant Director Public Relations CDA Kamran Qureshi maintained that the posting and transfers are routine matter.

He said such orders are issued to place right man on right job and to enhance efficiency and performance.