China’s FM visits Foreign Office, hold talks with FM Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan and China held delegation level talks at the Foreign Office here on Saturday after one-on-one meeting between Foreign Minister of China, Qin Gang and Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto.

The two foreign ministers leading delegations of their countries in the talks.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto congratulated Chinese FM Mr. Qin Gang over becoming foreign minister of China.

“Pakistan and China have lasting bilateral relations. CPEC is a key project for both countries,” Bilawal said.

He said that China has extended unconditional support to Pakistan at each global forum. Pakistan will continue supporting China’s interests at every international forum,” foreign minister vowed. “Pakistan supports One-China policy,” he further said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gives importance to Pakistan’s ties with China,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Chinese FM Qin Gang on his visit to the foreign office in Islamabad.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was also present during the visit of Chinese FM Qin Gang.

A trilateral session of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad today. The session will discuss Afghanistan’s situation and also focus on mutual trade.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is in Pakistan for a two-day visit, met President Arif Alvi and vowed to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries, including in the fields of connectivity, information technology, and agriculture.