Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s FM visits Foreign Office, hold talks with FM Bilawal Bhutto

China’s FM visits Foreign Office, hold talks with FM Bilawal Bhutto
Web Desk
2:09 PM | May 06, 2023
National

Pakistan and China held delegation level talks at the Foreign Office here on Saturday after one-on-one meeting between Foreign Minister of China, Qin Gang and Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto.

The two foreign ministers leading delegations of their countries in the talks.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto congratulated Chinese FM Mr. Qin Gang over becoming foreign minister of China.

“Pakistan and China have lasting bilateral relations. CPEC is a key project for both countries,” Bilawal said.

He said that China has extended unconditional support to Pakistan at each global forum. Pakistan will continue supporting China’s interests at every international forum,” foreign minister vowed. “Pakistan supports One-China policy,” he further said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gives importance to Pakistan’s ties with China,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Chinese FM Qin Gang on his visit to the foreign office in Islamabad.

Funeral prayer of martyred teachers offered

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was also present during the visit of Chinese FM Qin Gang.

A trilateral session of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad today. The session will discuss Afghanistan’s situation and also focus on mutual trade.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is in Pakistan for a two-day visit, met President Arif Alvi and vowed to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries, including in the fields of connectivity, information technology, and agriculture.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023