Chinese, Afghan FMs arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to host the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue here today (May 6) to discuss the regional issues and steps forward to improve the situation.
The trilateral dialogue is expected to discuss the expansion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, as well as the ban on working of women in the war-torn country, which has triggered widespread criticism.
Islamabad, meanwhile, is also expected to raise security issues with Kabul as attacks on its security forces have increased in areas along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Islamabad blames the militants for using Afghan soil to plan and execute the attacks. The Afghan Taliban government denies such claims. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year as more than 300 people were killed while 521 got injured in nearly 440 terrorist incidents, according to the Pakistan military. China’s foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day visit to Pakistan to attend the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue in Pakistan. Beijing said Qin’s visit was an “important part of the recent intensive interactions” between high-level officials of China and Pakistan. Qin Gang will meet Pakistani leaders and co-chair the fourth China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue with Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the statement said. The duo will have “in-depth face-to-face communication on bilateral relations and international and regional situations.” Qin Gang is currently visiting India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit of foreign ministers, from where he will fly to Islamabad.