Chinese, Afghan FMs arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to host the China-Pakistan-Af­ghanistan trilateral for­eign ministers’ dialogue here today (May 6) to discuss the regional is­sues and steps forward to improve the situation.

The trilateral dialogue is expected to discuss the expansion of Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Af­ghanistan, as well as the ban on working of wom­en in the war-torn coun­try, which has triggered widespread criticism.

Islamabad, mean­while, is also expected to raise security issues with Kabul as attacks on its security forces have increased in areas along the Pakistan-Afghani­stan border. Islamabad blames the militants for using Afghan soil to plan and execute the at­tacks. The Afghan Taliban gov­ernment denies such claims. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year as more than 300 people were killed while 521 got in­jured in nearly 440 terrorist incidents, according to the Pa­kistan military. China’s foreign ministry said Foreign Min­ister Qin Gang arrived in Is­lamabad yesterday on a two-day visit to Pakistan to attend the China-Afghanistan-Pa­kistan foreign ministers’ di­alogue in Pakistan. Beijing said Qin’s visit was an “im­portant part of the recent in­tensive interactions” between high-level officials of China and Pakistan. Qin Gang will meet Pakistani leaders and co-chair the fourth China-Pa­kistan foreign ministers’ stra­tegic dialogue with Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the statement said. The duo will have “in-depth face-to-face communication on bilateral relations and in­ternational and regional sit­uations.” Qin Gang is current­ly visiting India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organi­zation summit of foreign min­isters, from where he will fly to Islamabad.