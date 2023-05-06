Court discards Imran’s plea for dismissal of defamation suit

LAHORE - A sessions court on Friday discarded an application filed by Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for dismissal of a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Basra announced the verdict on Im­ran Khan’s application, says a detailed court order released here. The court heard arguments of parties on the pre­vious hearing, April 29, and fixed the matter for orders on Friday, it added.

In its detailed order, the court noted that respondent’s (Imran Khan) coun­sel filed the application for dismissal of the suit due to non-prosecution as per Order XI Rule 21 of CPC, saying that the plaintiff (Shehbaz Sharif) had failed to file reply of interrogatories in manner required by rules 6, 8 and 9 of Order XI of CPC within the time specified.