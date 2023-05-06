Court discards Imran’s plea for dismissal of defamation suit

LAHORE - A sessions court on Friday discarded an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for dismissal of a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Basra announced the verdict on Imran Khan’s application, says a detailed court order released here. The court heard arguments of parties on the previous hearing, April 29, and fixed the matter for orders on Friday, it added.
In its detailed order, the court noted that respondent’s (Imran Khan) counsel filed the application for dismissal of the suit due to non-prosecution as per Order XI Rule 21 of CPC, saying that the plaintiff (Shehbaz Sharif) had failed to file reply of interrogatories in manner required by rules 6, 8 and 9 of Order XI of CPC within the time specified.