Saturday, May 06, 2023
Covid: No longer an emergency, but not going anywhere

Agencies
May 06, 2023
International, Newspaper

Paris    -    The World Health Organiza­tion may no longer consid­er Covid-19 a global health emergency, but the vi­rus is not going anywhere. While the UN agency’s lift­ing of its highest alert lev­el on Friday marks a turn­ing point in the pandemic, the virus is still circulat­ing around the world and could still surprise us, ex­perts warn. Here is the cur­rent state of play for Covid, which WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said has now killed at least 20 million people. Occa­sional surges - After the massive waves of infec­tions that hit countries in the pandemic’s early stag­es, the number of deaths from Covid has dramati­cally fallen, largely due to increased immunity from vaccination or previous in­fection. Covid deaths have dropped by 95 percent since the start of the year, according to the WHO. Ex­perts now expect a lower normal level of Covid to be punctuated with seasonal resurgences, similar to in­fluenza. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday warned against “pandemic fatigue”. “This virus is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it along­side other infectious dis­eases,” he said.

LWMC decides to make waste-free model markets

Agencies

