Saturday, May 06, 2023
CS launches paperless working system in office

Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Chief Secretary Punjab, on Friday, formally launched the paperless working sys­tem in his office. All the pro­vincial departments would now send files through the E-FOAS system introduced with the support of Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board (PITB). Secretary Imple­mentation and Coordination Maryam Khan briefed the Chief Secretary on the E-FOAS system. The Chief Secretary said that paperless working is an important step towards digitalization. He said that the system would not only reduce the cost of paper and printing but also speed up the work. He said that the use of infor­mation technology would help improve governance and service delivery.

