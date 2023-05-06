CWDP clears 6 development projects worth Rs227 billion

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) has cleared six development projects worth 227 billion including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7 billion.

The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions. The forum considered seven projects related to the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Health and provincial projects.

The forum considered six projects which include National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs 10.963883b, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7b, the revised PC-I for Raising of Mangla Dam Project, AJK worth Rs 96.85 billion, Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61b, Establishment of National Language Procession Laboratory NLP worth Rs 0.078b and Construction of three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs 6.076b.

The forum has cleared National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs 10.9638b while adding the Sindh Component; the project was already approved by the ECNEC. The National Food Security and Research Division is the sponsoring agency of the project. The key objectives of the project include to increase phase-wise yield of three potential crops viz canola, sunflower and sesame; to enhance export potential of sesame seed and to encourage oilseed growers through subsidy on seed, inputs & machinery and appreciation awards and to encourage solvent industry to procure farmers produces at competitive price and establish procurement center in major growing areas.

The project will be implemented by federal and provincial governments/organizations, therefore, the management/administrative/financial structure prevailing in respective governments/executing organization will be followed. Finance Division will transfer federal share directly to the assignment accounts of project executing provincial agricultural department.

Similarly, the forum in principally cleared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7 b with direction to rationalize the cost and present before the ECNEC. The forum also approved three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs 6.076b.

The Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61b was approved by the forum. The Government of Balochistan is the sponsoring agency of the project. In January this year, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during inauguration ceremony of Model School at Jia Khan directed to establish Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur district and twelve other districts of Balochistan. The project cost would be shared by the federal and provincial government of Balochistan. The establishment of this school will allow the residents of the area to receive quality education to compete with the students of the rest of the country for higher education.