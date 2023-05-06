Dacoit killed, three flee after ‘encounter’: Police

FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed and three others fled the scene after a police encounter in the limits of Sadr police on Friday.
A spokesperson for the police said that four armed bandits were fleeing after looting citizens near Jorray Pull on Satiana Road when a police party started chasing them.
The fleeing dacoits opened fire on police and injured a police constable and a passerby. The police managed to arrest one accused, identified as Bilal. The dacoits attacked the police party to get their accomplice released. One gunshot, fired by an accused hit Bilal, killing him on-the-spot, claimed the police. Later, the other dacoits fled the scene. The deceased was identified as a proclaimed offender in more than nine cases of dacoity-cum-murder, attempt to murder and robberies. Sadr police have registered a case.
QUICK RESPONSE SQUAD CONSTITUTED TO MANAGE TRAFFIC
Capital Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi inaugurated the Quick Response Squad (QRS) and an e-police station for addressing the traffic related issues in the city.
Addressing the ceremony here, he said it was the first-ever squad constituted in the city for immediate response in case of emergency and traffic problems on any road in the city.