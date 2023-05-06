Saturday, May 06, 2023
DHA residents in Karachi protest water, power shortage

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 06, 2023
Karachi

KARACHI-Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents on Friday staged a protest on the main road of Khayaban-i-Hafiz near the Saudi consulate in Karachi against power and water shortage, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Syed Asad Raza told that the protest staged by residents of the city’s Gizri area disrupted traffic. He said the residents protesting power outages and lack of water burned tyres that resulted in traffic being suspended.

SSP Raza added that police engaged the protesters for talks to clear the blocked roads. Separately, Karachi’s traffic police said in a statement that the protest began around 3:47pm and concluded around 5pm. While the protest was under way, both tracks of Khayaban-i-Hafiz remained closed and traffic was diverted to Khayaban-i-Jabal and Khayaban-i-Shamsheer, the statement added.

OUR STAFF REPORT

