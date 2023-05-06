Dismissal of 121 cases: LHC to take up Imran Khan’s plea on May 8

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will conduct the proceedings on Monday. The bench also includes Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafique.

The court has sought a report from relevant authorities regarding the ongoing investigation in the case, while the five-member bench has ordered Imran Khan to join the probe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister moved the Lahore High Court to dismiss 121 cases registered against him.

The petition stated that the cases registered against the PTI chief Imran Khan are based on false accusation and on political basis.

Furthermore, the PTI premier urged the court to stop the concerned authorities from registering illegal FIRs and dismiss the plea against him.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar, the director general of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi were all named as respondents in the petition.