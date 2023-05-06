Distt admin recovers 15,000 wheat bags

SIALKOT - The district administration on Friday recovered 15,000 bags of wheat stored illegally by various dealers of Gala Mandi Sialkot.
According to a spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar alongwith Tehsildar and Civil Defence Officer made a surprise visit to the Gala Mandi, checked various godowns and seized 15,000 bags of wheat stored illegally.
The AC issued orders to the food department to immediately transfer the wheat bags to the local procurement centre.
BODY OF YOUTH RECOVERED FROM CANAL
The Rescue 1122 recovered the body of a youth from a canal near Bombanwala here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson, a passerby informed the Rescue 1122 that the body was floating in the canal.
The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to police station concerned. Later, the youth was identified as Tayyab Ghafoor.
OVERSEAS COMPLAINTS TO BE RESOLVED ON PRIORITY
Punjab Overseas Commission Director Asim Raza said that the Punjab government issued clear instructions to resolve the complaints of Pakistanis living abroad on priority.
While addressing the meeting of the District Overseas Pakistani Committee here on Friday, he said that all resources were mobilised to resolve the year-old grievances of overseas Pakistanis. The meeting was informed that at present 93 complaints of overseas were being worked on in the district, adding that reports were sought from the concerned officers and departments in the light of which further action will be taken.
Asim Raza said that chief minister Punjab himself was the chairman of the Overseas Commission and he directed the district committee to hold a meeting after every fifteen days.
On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal, GAR Abdul Haye Bhatti and other officers were also present.