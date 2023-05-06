DPO visits injured constable at LRH

PESHAWAR - DPO Muhammad Arif of Charsadda district paid a visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Friday to inquire about the well-being of police Constable Muzamal Khan, who was shot by unknown assailants within the jurisdiction of Atmanzai City.

During the visit, the DPO commended the bravery and commitment to the duty of Constable Muzamal Khan and assured him of the department’s unwavering support in his treatment.

Accompanied by SP Investigation Charsadda, Alamzeb Khan, and other police officials, the DPO conveyed his good wishes and support.