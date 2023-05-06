Saturday, May 06, 2023
Durrani urges HEC to expedite establishment of women university in Bannu following Parliament’s nod

HEC chairman highlights significance of the women’s university

APP
May 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani here on Friday met with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, instructing him to take prompt action in establishing Kalam Bibi Women University in Bannu as the necessary legislation for its creation has already been completed by the Parliament.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the HEC commended the Deputy Speaker for his role in the successful approval of ‘The Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu Bill’ by both the National Assembly and the Senate. The HEC Chairman also highlighted the significance of the women’s university as a valuable educational institution for students residing in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman HEC provided an update on the steps being taken by the HEC towards establishing Kalam Bibi Women University in Bannu, and expressed the organization’s commitment to promoting higher education in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Deputy Speaker noted that half of the country’s population comprises women, and that those in the southern areas face difficulties in pursuing higher education due to limited opportunities. 

Currently, they must travel to distant areas like Peshawar and other far-flung areas for education. Bannu, located in the heart of the southern districts, would serve as an ideal location for a women’s university, not only benefiting the students in the southern districts, but also from other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

