ECP again informs SC about funds paucity

ISLAMABAD - As the talks between the government and the PTI remained inconclusive over elections in Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again conveyed to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding paucity of funds for holding elections and unavailabil­ity of required security.

The top election body has sub­mitted a detailed report to the apex court, arguing the unavailability of two major factors - paucity of funds and unavailability of required secu­rity - necessary for conducting polls, well-placed sources in ECP shared with The Nation yesterday. The ECP has already submitted three reports regarding the requirement of Rs21 billion for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the argument of delaying polls as an unconstitution­al act, the top court last month had ordered the government to hold elec­tions in Punjab on May 14.

Interestingly, the ECP has yet to pre­pare printing of the ballot papers, picto­rial voters list and related items when the elections in the most populous province are less than ten days away as per the date [May 14] announced by the top court. Normally, the re­taining staff, presiding offi­cers are finalized ten days before the polls in any prov­ince on paper. The sources said that the unavailability of funds was the main reason be­hind the delay in preparation for the polls. The ECP and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had submitted their fourth report to the Supreme Court as the apex court had or­dered the government to pro­vide Rs21 billion to the ECP to conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The commission in its previ­ously submitted reports has also shared details about the non-provision of funds from the government. Subsequent­ly, the court had directed the State Bank of Pakistan to re­lease funds worth Rs21 bil­lion for elections and send an appropriate communica­tion to this effect to the Fi­nance Ministry. Following the top court’s orders, the central bank conveyed that approval of the government is required to release the amount.