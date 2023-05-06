Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Eight killed in Serbia’s second mass shooting in less than 48 hours

| Serbian president vows to ‘disarm’ country after mass shootings

Agencies
May 06, 2023
International

Mladenovac, Serbia-Serbian police said Friday they had arrested a man suspected of killing eight people and injuring at least 14 others in the country’s second mass shooting this week, following a manhunt through the night. The back-to-back shootings have left Serbians horrified, spurring vows from President Aleksandar Vucic to launch a massive crackdown to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the Balkan country.

The latest shooting erupted around midnight near Mladenovac -- about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the capital Belgrade -- when a 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle, according to state-run RTS television. 

The shooting spree spread across three separate villages in the area. It prompted a manhunt through the night as police combed the woods near Belgrade, with a helicopter circling overhead with a spotlight appearing to search for the fugitive gunman. “Following a wide search, police arrested U.B.,” police said in a statement, using only the suspect’s initials.Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Friday to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country, following back-to-back mass shootings in the Balkan country this week. “We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia,” Vucic said during a live broadcast, hours after the latest shooting killed eight people.

DHA residents in Karachi protest water, power shortage

 The president said the plan aimed to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the public that would include a massive review of registered weapons in the country, while also cracking down on illegal arms.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023