Eight killed in Serbia’s second mass shooting in less than 48 hours

Mladenovac, Serbia-Serbian police said Friday they had arrested a man suspected of killing eight people and injuring at least 14 others in the country’s second mass shooting this week, following a manhunt through the night. The back-to-back shootings have left Serbians horrified, spurring vows from President Aleksandar Vucic to launch a massive crackdown to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the Balkan country.

The latest shooting erupted around midnight near Mladenovac -- about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the capital Belgrade -- when a 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle, according to state-run RTS television.

The shooting spree spread across three separate villages in the area. It prompted a manhunt through the night as police combed the woods near Belgrade, with a helicopter circling overhead with a spotlight appearing to search for the fugitive gunman. “Following a wide search, police arrested U.B.,” police said in a statement, using only the suspect’s initials.Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Friday to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country, following back-to-back mass shootings in the Balkan country this week. “We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia,” Vucic said during a live broadcast, hours after the latest shooting killed eight people.

The president said the plan aimed to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the public that would include a massive review of registered weapons in the country, while also cracking down on illegal arms.