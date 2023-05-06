Saturday, May 06, 2023
Excise dept recovers 105 kg hashish

APP
May 06, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -    The Excise Department has intensified its crackdown against drug dealers, smugglers, and their associates throughout the province in response to instructions from Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah, and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak.

As per the Excise spokesperson, an operation was carried out at Ring Road Mardan in the early hours of Friday by a team led by Excise Officer, Engineer Dr Eid Badshah, Circle Officer Sayed Naveed Jamal of Mardan Region, and SHO Excise Mardan Muhammad Riaz. The team recovered 105.6 kg of hashish from a vehicle during the operation.

