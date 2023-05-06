Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fanaticism galore  

May 06, 2023
Opinions, Letters

An individual from China, who is a professional and a friendly national, has been accused of blasphemy and taken into custody. While we hold a deep love for our holy prophet and cherish the values of our religion, we must acknowledge that many blasphemy cases in the past have been proven false after thorough investigations. What if it is revealed that some people have falsely accused the Chinese national to settle personal or professional scores?

In the past, many innocent individuals, including a Sri Lankan national and the Governor of Punjab, have been accused and either lynched in public or shot dead by angry mobs. Despite this, the majority of our religious scholars and speakers have failed to send a clear message to the public about the tolerance and forbearance of our holy prophet (PBUH). Our prophet went to enquire about the health of an old lady who regularly threw garbage and thorns in his way. When he entered Mecca as a conqueror, he forgave all his rivals, including Hinda, who had ordered his man to chew the liver of our prophet’s martyred uncle during a battle. Yet, most religious scholars have poisoned the minds of gullible masses and turned them into hate machines. Others are afraid of backlash and even threats to their lives.

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator

According to media reports, the Chinese man had complained about workers taking too much time for offering prayers, which enraged the faithful. If this is true, the Chinese man should have refrained from such utterances.

Now, when our economy is crumbling, foreign investment is drying up, the national capital is flying to safe foreign shores, and political instability is squeezing the economy of its last ounce as politicians are at each other’s throats, the few remaining investors are being sent a clear message to packing up. The bigot brigade has already painted Pakistan as a land where religious fanatics are baying for the blood of foreigners and locals. Our tourism potential is being wasted, and India is gloating over the multiple troubles Pakistan is facing. Through such incidents, China’s patience with Pakistan is also being tested.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.

Prominent businessman from UAE calls on Acting Sindh Governor

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023