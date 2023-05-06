Fanaticism galore  

An individual from China, who is a professional and a friendly national, has been accused of blasphemy and taken into custody. While we hold a deep love for our holy prophet and cherish the values of our religion, we must acknowledge that many blasphemy cases in the past have been proven false after thorough investigations. What if it is revealed that some people have falsely accused the Chinese national to settle personal or professional scores?

In the past, many innocent individuals, including a Sri Lankan national and the Governor of Punjab, have been accused and either lynched in public or shot dead by angry mobs. Despite this, the majority of our religious scholars and speakers have failed to send a clear message to the public about the tolerance and forbearance of our holy prophet (PBUH). Our prophet went to enquire about the health of an old lady who regularly threw garbage and thorns in his way. When he entered Mecca as a conqueror, he forgave all his rivals, including Hinda, who had ordered his man to chew the liver of our prophet’s martyred uncle during a battle. Yet, most religious scholars have poisoned the minds of gullible masses and turned them into hate machines. Others are afraid of backlash and even threats to their lives.

According to media reports, the Chinese man had complained about workers taking too much time for offering prayers, which enraged the faithful. If this is true, the Chinese man should have refrained from such utterances.

Now, when our economy is crumbling, foreign investment is drying up, the national capital is flying to safe foreign shores, and political instability is squeezing the economy of its last ounce as politicians are at each other’s throats, the few remaining investors are being sent a clear message to packing up. The bigot brigade has already painted Pakistan as a land where religious fanatics are baying for the blood of foreigners and locals. Our tourism potential is being wasted, and India is gloating over the multiple troubles Pakistan is facing. Through such incidents, China’s patience with Pakistan is also being tested.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.