First time in 70 years in UK: Coronation of King Charles III

After over 70 years of waiting, Charles is set to be crowned on Saturday, with millions in the UK and abroad gearing up to commemorate the occasion.

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the nation has been eagerly awaiting the public celebrations of their new king, with people from different cities of the country camping outside Buckingham Palace since the beginning of the week.

In a ceremony steeped in centuries of tradition, Charles will be officially crowned king of the UK and other 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand on Saturday.

According to Buckingham Palace, the upcoming coronation ceremony will pay homage to the monarch's contemporary duties and aspirations, while still being grounded in the enduring customs and splendor of the occasion.

What is a coronation?

A coronation serves as a symbolic religious ceremony to crown a sovereign and to officially transfer their title and powers as the head of the Church of England.

While it is not mandatory for a monarch to be crowned to assume the position of king, the coronation remains a significant and time-honored event that upholds the traditions and values of the monarchy.

What happens on coronation day?

On coronation day, the monarch is typically anointed with holy oil and crowned with a ceremonial crown.

There is often a procession, usually involving horses or carriages, and the new monarch takes an oath to uphold the laws and customs of the country.

King Charles III is set to demonstrate the type of monarch he intends to be.

The ceremony is planned to be shorter and less cumbersome than previous coronations, yet still breathtaking enough to captivate the public's attention.

The event will feature an array of highly symbolic rituals, some of which date back to the time before the Norman conquest of England in 1066, while others are specially crafted for the occasion.

Where and when does the coronation take place?

On May 6 at 11 a.m. in London (1000GMT), the coronation ceremony of King Charles III will take place.

For over nine centuries, Westminster Abbey has served as the traditional location for the coronation of British monarchs. It is where King Charles III will also be crowned, following in the footsteps of his predecessors.

The coronation celebration will commence with the King's Procession, shortly before the start of the service.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla will embark on a journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the elegant Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

As they make their way to the abbey, the air will be filled with music to accompany the royal procession.

Who attends the coronation?

The coronation is attended by members of the royal family, heads of state and other dignitaries, as well as invited guests and members of the public who have been given tickets to watch the procession.

Over 2,000 guests, including members of the Royal family, representatives from 203 countries, and nearly 100 heads of state are expected to join the event.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has confirmed his attendance at the coronation from the US, but his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be accompanying him.

This occasion marks Prince Harry's first public appearance with the Royal Family since the release of his controversial memoir "Spare" in January.

The coronation ceremony will also be attended by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as ministers and some members of the House of Lords, with former UK prime ministers, Liz Truss and Tony Blair, while Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yusuf also be in attendance.

Among the political figures attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey are French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

US President Joe Biden will not be in attendance, as it is a longstanding tradition for US presidents to abstain from such events. Representing the US instead will be first lady Jill Biden, who will take part in the festivities.

Foreign members of royal families will also attend the coronation, including Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko of Japan, and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

What is the significance of the coronation?

Charles' ascension to the throne marks a significant change for the UK. Queen Elizabeth officially took the throne at the age of 25 in 1953 and reigned for an impressive 70 years, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Her reign spanned several tumultuous decades and she became a symbol of stability and permanence for the nation.

Things are obviously not the same for Charles, especially after the disclosure of his marital unfaithfulness to Princess Diana, he experienced a significant decline in popularity.

Though he has since made efforts to restore his image in the eyes of the British public, he is still not held in as high regard as many other members of the Royal family.

Some polls showed that almost half of the British population believes that Prince William should become the next king instead of Charles.

'Not My King' protests

Also, the UK's largest anti-monarchist group announced plans to disrupt King Charles' coronation, calling on people to express their dissent at the event next month with yellow "Not My King" banners.

Last month, Graham Smith, the leader of the political organization Republic, told Anadolu that the monarchy was in "quite a lot of trouble."

The group has been preparing to hold a series of protests dubbed "Not My King" in central London to express their opposition to the new monarch.

The demonstrations will be held in Trafalgar Square, less than 900 meters (about 2,950 feet) from where the coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, and along the route of the procession to Buckingham Palace.

Smith said support for the monarchy had fallen sharply, while support for abolishing it has been on the rise among younger people.

"The monarchy has been reduced from that full balcony of royals and princes and princesses to four people, which is obviously Charles and Camilla, and Kate and William," he explained.