Saturday, May 06, 2023
Five shot dead in Larkana

Five shot dead in Larkana
Agencies
May 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   At least five car-riders were shot dead by uniden­tified motorcyclists on Jail Road in Larkana on Fri­day. According to a private news channel, all five persons died on the spot due to indiscriminate fir­ing by the armed bikers, who managed to escape from the scene. 

The killed persons belonged to Tehsil Wara of Qamber district and were identified as Najam Chandio, Shaukat Solangi, Amir Ali and Ritu Sol­angi. Police reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to Chandka Hospital and started an investi­gation to nab the culprits

