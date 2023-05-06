Four arrested for torturing girl

PAKPATTAN - Police have arrested four persons for allegedly tor­turing a minor girl and then parading her naked in tehsil Pakpattan. Accord­ing to the police, the sus­pects tortured the girl and later paraded her naked throughout the area. The suspects also recorded her video and uploaded it on social media. As the video got viral on social media, the police also swung into action and arrested four suspects The police further added that the suspects were arrested under the case registered by the girl’s father. The police claimed to have initiated an investi­gation and soon get to the core of this matter.