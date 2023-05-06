From Isolation to Engagement

Pakistan’s trailblazing Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shall be achieving another milestone in his brief albeit spectacular tenure as FM- He will be the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India since 2011. The purpose of the Foreign minister’s visit is to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers’ conclave hosted in Goa this year. The news was revealed among much fanfare some two weeks ago, and has ignited speculation and positive anticipation, with the usual suspects trying their utmost to spark needless controversies. In an already politically polarised atmosphere, we must be vigilant as to dismiss baseless propaganda, and to welcome foreign policy based on maturity and far sightedness which seeks to steer Pakistan away from isolation and into the realm of regional and international cooperation.

The global landscape is defined by constant flux- from the bipolarity of the cold War era, to the unipolarity ushered by the fall of the Berlin Wall, we have witnessed various equations of power. With a new era of multipolarity, marked by a diffused power structure, regional cooperation organizations carry increased weight. In such situations, the most successful foreign policy is one of balance- where meaningful engagement with multiple stakeholders can be achieved, despite tensions among those stakeholders themselves, a nuanced approach seeks to override these contradictions, and place oneself as a meaningful ally to multiple partners.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is one of the most important multilateral organisations in the world both in terms of geographic scope and economic vitality. Since its inception in 2001, the SCO has mainly focused on matters pertaining to regional security, the fight against terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism. Furthermore, avenues for regional cooperation in trade, economic and social development, and tourism have also been explored. India currently holds the presidency of the SCO, whereas other member states are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan and India became permanent members of the Beijing based organisation in 2017. Since its membership, Pakistan has participated in all its mandatory meetings, including the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Meeting. The CFM carries massive significance as it finalises the decision, documents and sets the agenda for for the SCO-CHC. It is important to reiterate that meaningful engagement at the SCO is vital to Pakistan’s national interest and we mustn’t let populist voices steer us away from this long term goal. Most importantly, the SCO is a multilateral forum focused on regional security. At present, a level headed approach must be taken keeping in mind Pakistan’s strategic placement in the international security regime, as well as the recent resurgence of domestic terrorism, which can be attributed to the previous regime’s policy of appeasing extremist elements and bypassing Parliament on national security issues. Given this resurgence, Pakistan’s participation and seriousness towards the SCO becomes especially important. Multilateral cooperation on anti terrorism and religious extremism are both matters tied to Pakistan’s long term strategic interests. SCO member states are duly cognisant of Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in countering regional radicalisation and Pakistan has a historic opportunity to gain the support of SCO members in its counter terrorism initiatives.

Furthermore, the SCO member states currently represent nearly half of the world’s population, around 25% of global GDP and around 80% of Eurasian landmass. Coupled with the shared history and culture of Pakistan with many member states, the SCO also promises to be a highly significant tool to encourage both bilateral and multilateral trading partnerships, encourage cultural and social linkages, and enhance regional peace and cooperation. Only those elements that lack both foresight and a commitment to the country’s broader interest would oppose Pakistan’s full and thorough participation in the SCO. That the SCO is hosted in India this year should not make Pakistan deviate from its commitment to the SCO charter.

In the past year, Pakistan’s foreign policy has seen massive uplift, as we have been steered out of international isolation and placed onto the helm of geo-political affairs as a powerful voice seeking peace and prosperity in its region. From the nuanced approach on counter terrorism which has stressed the need for introspection by Western powers, while simultaneously urging the Afghan Taliban to fulfil their commitments towards important issues such as female education, to bringing the entire world’s attention to the devastating floods of 2022, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been upgraded. The Foreign office under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also placed massive significance on the SCO, and the current visit to India must be seen vis a vis this continuity in policy, as the SCO is first and foremost, a multilateral platform.

It also important to note that such vital matters must be deliberated upon through mutual consensus in a democratic society. Keeping this ethos in view, the Foreign Minister also consulted key partners and allies regarding his upcoming visit. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif, also fully stood by the FM’s decision and has publicly affirmed his support on the significance of the SCO and Pakistan’s attendance. Furthermore, there has also been massively positive response from civil society, which has long been a proponent of easing tensions between India and Pakistan.

On such momentous and historical occasions, there will always be those who will ignite fires of jingoism and blur rationality and foresight. The populist and his proxies would have you believe that patriotism is demonstrated by prioritizing ego over maturity, short sightedness over prudence and hatred over hope. But true national interest lies in drowning out the hatred, and by prioritising the shared challenges faced by our peoples- the shared challenges of poverty, climate change, gender inequality, terrorism and extremism. The future lies in enhancing progressive values that promote peace, stability and cooperation. It is commendable that the Foreign Minister has chosen to be the voice of reason, and to not isolate Pakistan from this mammoth platform, proving that his foreign policy is truly the people’s foreign policy.