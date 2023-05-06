Govt steering country towards economic stability: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ish­aq Dar on Friday said that Pakistan is slowly but surely moving toward economic stability and it is high time to invest in Pakistan.

A delegation comprising repre­sentatives of world renowned in­vestment companies led by Im­ran Zaidi, JP Morgan Dubai, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mo­hammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pa­sha, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.

The delegation discussed the eco­nomic situation and outlook of the country. The delegation held a com­prehensive discussion with the fi­nance minister regarding IMF pro­gramme, market perception and outlook, as well as external account situations.

Finance Minister Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar shared the econom­ic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging eco­nomic situation, the government is steering the economy of the coun­try towards stability and growth. He also shared that Pakistan is slowly but surely moving toward econom­ic stability and it is high time to in­vest in Pakistan. He informed that as Finance Minister, he had success­fully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present gov­ernment is committed to complete the present programme and fulfill all international obligations.

Imran Zaidi, J.P Morgan briefed the finance minister on company’s pro­file and its financial services provid­ed to various countries across the world. The delegation appreciated the policy steps taken by the govern­ment for sustaining and boosting the fiscal and monetary stability and ex­pressed confidence in achieving sus­tainable economic development.

Finance Minister Senator Ish­aq Dar appreciated the delegation’s positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan