Govt striving to portray country’s soft image, says minister

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday said that the government was committed to promote healthy activities in the country and all-out efforts were being made in this regard. Addressing as a chief guest at the opening ceremony of 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship at a local hotel, he said that the fed­eral government was providing a platform to con­duct such sport events as it portray a soft image of the country. He welcomed the participating teams from seven countries, including Pakistan, to the 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship being held from May 5 to 13 here. Ehsan Mazari said that the participation of all the teams in the event was self evident that Pakistan was a peaceful and sport loving nation.

The minister welcomed the participating teams from Bangladesh, India, Jordan, Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and expressed the hope that the distinguished guests would have a wonderful time in Pakistan while enjoying the hospitality of Pakistanis. He thanked the Pakistan Bridge Foundation and its Presi­dent Mubashar Lucman for hosting the event. President Pakistan Bridge Foundation Mubashar Lucman welcomed the participating teams to historical city of Lahore. He also announced life time achievement award to a 95-year-old woman bridge player, Kangla Alam, for her commitment to the sport. Later, national anthem of all the par­ticipating countries were played to give a warm welcome to the teams.