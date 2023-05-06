Health workers urged to play role for eradicating polio  

LARKANA -Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani Friday urged officials of Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering anti-polio drops to children up to 5 years during the campaign from May 15 to 21. He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee at his office. He also directed the health department to make all out efforts for eradicating the crippling disease from the district. He directed to ensure visits of Mobile teams to remote and Katcha areas for ensuring administrating polio drops to every child. The deputy commissioner assured the teams would be provided with transport facility and assistance to make the campaign a success. He said that action would be taken against the officials for their negligence in the campaign. The DC said that there was a need for awareness of the public through print and electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in that regards.