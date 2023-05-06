IHC declares NAB notices to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi illegal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday invalidated the call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a reference regarding Toshakhana gifts.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar issued the verdict, stating the notices had not legal status.

The former premier and his wife had challenged the notices in the high court, making the NAB chairman, and additional director of NAB Rawalpindi respondents in the case.

Bushra Bibi had pleaded the court to declare the notices null and void. She also requested the high court to bar the NAB from taking any disciplinary action against her on the basis of the notices. The petitioner asked the court to stop NAB from converting the case inquiry into an investigation.

The petition had been filed in IHC after she failed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog to join the inquiry proceedings in the reference.

A notice had been issued to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others in the Toskhana case in February this year.