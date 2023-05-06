IHC extends stay on by-polls for NA-95 seat

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its stay orders against holding by-polls on a seat of NA-95 (Mianwali) which had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the Toshakhana refer­ence. The IHC bench conducted a hearing of the plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan through his counsel Barrister Ali Zafar seeking withdrawal of his petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana refer­ence. However, the IHC bench deferred the hearing on the request of the ECP’s counsel and adjourned the case till May 11 for further proceedings.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice re­marked that the case is being delayed for un­known reasons, while PTI Chief’s counsel Bar­rister Ali Zafar said that the case was being heard before the full bench in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The LHC has already constituted a full bench on the petition against the ECP’s Toshakhana decision, and the case is likely to be heard on May 19 in Lahore.