IHC instructs ICT admin to decide PTI’s rally application under law

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday instructed the district administration to entertain PTI’s applica­tion as per law regarding permission to hold a ral­ly in federal capital tomor­row. Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e In­saf (PTI) seeking permis­sion to hold a rally in fed­eral capital. Lawyer Ateeq ur Rehman prayed the court to issue instructions to the district administra­tion to provide security to the rally. He said that dep­uty commissioner office had refused to grant NOC for the rally. The court in­structed the city adminis­tration to view application under the law.