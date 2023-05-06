Islamabad police summon Imran Khan to join investigation in terrorism cases

Police in the federal capital on Saturday issued notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, directing him to join investigation in cases registered against him over terrorism charges.

The former prime minister, who has been facing dozens of cases since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April last, is booked in four cases registered at the Ramna and CTD police stations in Islamabad under terrorism act.

Police have directed the PTI chief to appear before the investigators at the Ramna police station on May 10 and join investigation at the CTD police station on May 11.

The notices have been sent to the PTI chairman at his Lahore address.