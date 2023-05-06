Karachi Zoo’s shutdown  

The animals at Karachi Zoo have been facing severe health conditions for a long time due to the lack of proper hygiene and care. The animals were not provided with enough food, and no one was checking on them regularly. The issue came to light when a 17-year-old elephant named Noor Jehan was found in a severely deteriorating condition. Noor Jehan fell into a pond on Thursday in a small enclosure and became critically ill. Despite undergoing successful surgery, the elephant’s condition worsened due to months of inadequate care and treatment. The heartbreaking condition of Noor Jehan sparked public outrage against the irresponsible management of Karachi zoo. Eventually, the government decided to permanently shut down the zoo due to the terrible living conditions faced by the animals there. This was a much-needed step to address the issue.

RAMSHA ARIF,

Karachi.