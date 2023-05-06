KP govt to present 4-month budget

PESHAWAR - The caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is planning to present a budget for the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24. The budget will only approve current expenditures without any salary or pension raises for government employees.

Official sources from the KP Finance Department have stated that a budget summary will be sent to the caretaker cabinet for approval soon. The government will not approve any supplementary grants for the first four months of the financial year, and funds will only be allocated for development projects expected to be completed during this period.