L’Oréal celebrates 14th anniversary

KARACHI-L’Oréal Pakistan marked its 14th anniversary with commemorative events in Karachi at Darul Sukun; a charitable organization that provides care, rehabilitation and protection to children with disabilities, in Islamabad at Fareeda Bashir Gharana – Trust; a charitable organization that is dedicated to providing a brighter future to orphans and underprivileged children, and in Lahore at SOS Children’s Village; a charitable organisation which provides care, shelter and support for orphan and underprivileged children.

The anniversary commemoration was based in the spirit of community, kindness and giving back, in line with L’Oréal’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society and instilling the importance of social responsibility within the communities in which they operate.

The anniversary event focused on community-centric activities where L’Oréal Pakistan employees across the leadership, management and team levels volunteered their time and resources in interactive activities with the residents of DarulSukun, Fareeda Bashir Gharana – TrustandSOS Children’s Village.

“We are honored to celebrate our 14thyear anniversary in Pakistan with a focus on the spirit giving back to the community,” said Qawi Naseer, Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan. “At L’Oréal Pakistan, we are deeply committed to creating a positive impact in society through our diverse sustainability initiatives. The projects that we have embarked on since inception are a testament to our dedication to empowering individuals and making a difference in the community.”

Indeed, L’Oréal Pakistan has a long-standing history of social responsibility and community engagement. Over the past 14 years, the brand has been dedicated to making a positive impact on society through various initiatives, and empowered individuals with skills and opportunities.