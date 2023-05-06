LHC reserves verdict on Elahi’s content plea against police raid

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved verdict on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeking contempt proceedings against Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and other officials over conducting a raid at his residence on Zahoor Elahi Road for his arrest. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of Elahi’s counsel and a law officer. ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan and other officials sought unconditional apology from the court, during the proceedings. They also filed a reply to the show-cause notice, issued by the court.