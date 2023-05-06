LHC reserves verdict on Elahi’s content plea against police raid

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved verdict on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeking contempt proceedings against An­ti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) and other of­ficials over conducting a raid at his residence on Za­hoor Elahi Road for his ar­rest. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of Elahi’s counsel and a law officer. ACE Addition­al Director General Waqas Hassan and other officials sought unconditional apol­ogy from the court, during the proceedings. They also filed a reply to the show-cause notice, issued by the court.