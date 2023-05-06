Lightning strike kills two motorcyclists in Balochistan’s Mastung

QUETTA - At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries after lightning struck them on the National Highway near Luck Pass area of Mastung district during heavy rain on Friday.
Mastung Station House Officer (SHO) Mujeeb Baloch told APP that the victims were on their way to Mastung from Quetta on two bikes when they were hit by lightning during rain. As a result, two of them died on the spot and two others sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were rushed to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital Mastung. Both the injured were stated to be in critical condition. The bodies were identified as Riaz Ahmed and Ehsan-ul Haq residents of Darikhan Thal area.