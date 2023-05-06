Lightning strike kills two motorcyclists in Balochistan’s Mastung

QUETTA - At least two people were killed and two others sus­tained injuries after light­ning struck them on the National Highway near Luck Pass area of Mastung district during heavy rain on Friday.

Mastung Station House Officer (SHO) Mujeeb Ba­loch told APP that the vic­tims were on their way to Mastung from Quet­ta on two bikes when they were hit by lightning during rain. As a result, two of them died on the spot and two others sus­tained injuries. The bod­ies and the injured were rushed to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospi­tal Mastung. Both the in­jured were stated to be in critical condition. The bodies were identified as Riaz Ahmed and Ehsan-ul Haq residents of Darikhan Thal area.