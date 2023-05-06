LWMC decides to make waste-free model markets

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to penalise people for spreading waste to make all markets zero-waste in the provincial capital. To achieve the goal, the LWMC Community Mobili­sation Wing organised an awareness programme to educate shopkeepers about proper and timely waste disposal at Hall Road. Deputy Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) LWMC Muhammad Aurangzeb, President Hall Road Trade Union Babar Mehm­ood and a large number of traders of Hall Road participated in the event. About the initiative of making commercial markets zero-waste, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the company had decided to make all city trade centers model markets and waste segregation model had also been introduced in these markets. Bins of three colours were being installed in all commercial markets of Lahore to promote the “Three bin model” system.