SUKKUR-On the instructions of DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani, a massive crackdown on inter-provincial smuggling continues in Sukkur division on Friday.

The DIG directed the SSPs Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to continue operations against inter-provincial smuggling without discrimination. He emphasized the police teams to ensure full support to government departments in action against hoarding of wheat and putting the accused behind the bars.