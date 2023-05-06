Media freedom:Pakistan moving in right direction: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the improvement of Pakistan in global media freedom index was a man­ifestation of the fact that Pakistan’s di­rection was correct and the government had intentions to improve it further. Ex­pressing her gratitude over Pakistan’s improvement of 7 ranks in the world ranking of press freedom, she said in a statement that the era of media-bash­ing, kidnapping, shooting, rib-breaking, accusing media persons of selling loyal­ties and dirty character assassination campaigns was slowly ending, which was also being acknowledged globally.

“Efforts are being made to remove the stigma of ‘media predator’ on Pakistan’s forehead”, she said while referring to Imran’s era. The minister said that that four-year mess of ‘Imran Media Preda­tor’ was gradually being cleared with the grace of Allah Almighty. She congrat­ulated the Pakistani nation and the me­dia that Pakistan was improving in the media index at global level. “It is gratify­ing to see progress in media in one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif”, she maintained. She thanked to Allah for bringing positive improvement in media freedom index after getting out of FATF’s gray list.

Marriyum Aurangzeb saluted the journalists and media organizations who struggled for the freedom of ex­pression and journalism, faced hard­ships and oppression.