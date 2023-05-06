Saturday, May 06, 2023
Minister directs PHC to seal any lab only after serving notice

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
LAHORE    -    Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir has directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to serve notices on the laboratories before seal­ing them, in case of any complaints. He was addressing the 13th CEOs Health Conference at a local hotel here on Fri­day. He said that the laboratories, which were not following the standard oper­ating procedures (SOPs), laid down by the Healthcare Commission, might be fined instead of sealing their premises. Dr Jamal Nasir observed that visits to hospitals had yielded positive results and brought about visible improvement in laboratories. He asked the Health Department and the PHC to conduct a crackdown on quacks in the province in a bid to protect the lives of citizens.

Our Staff Reporter

