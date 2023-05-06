Saturday, May 06, 2023
NAEAC delegation to visit KU on May 09  

STAFF REPORT
May 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A five-member delegation of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) will visit the University of Karachi on May 09, 2023, for an accreditation and awareness seminar. The NAEAC delegation will visit the department of agriculture and agribusiness management for the accreditation of the BS agribusiness management, plant pathology, and plant protection programs. Meanwhile, an accreditation and awareness seminar about the BS poultry science program will be held at the Department of Physiology.  The delegation will consist of the Secretary NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar, the former Director.

