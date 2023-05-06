NAEAC delegation to visit KU on May 09  

KARACHI - A five-member delegation of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) will visit the University of Karachi on May 09, 2023, for an accreditation and awareness seminar. The NAEAC delegation will visit the department of agriculture and agribusiness management for the accreditation of the BS agribusiness management, plant pathology, and plant protection programs. Meanwhile, an accreditation and awareness seminar about the BS poultry science program will be held at the Department of Physiology. The delegation will consist of the Secretary NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar, the former Director.