NCHR stresses legal protection for transgenders in calamities

Peshawar - At a recent meeting of the Task Force on Trans-inclusive Humanitarian Response, organized by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) and the non-governmental organization Blue Veins, participants called for the prioritization of the rights and needs of transgender people in the aftermath of natural disasters, including climate catastrophes like the 2022 floods that affected around 33 million people in the country.

The task force was created to address obstacles to including the transgender community in disaster management plans both before and after a crisis. People from various walks of life, including the transgender community, officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Social Welfare Department, and NGOs, attended the meeting.

During the gathering, participants emphasized the need to ensure legal recognition and protection for transgender individuals during emergencies. They advocated for transgender people’s gender identity to be recognized in relevant laws and for assistance in obtaining identity documents reflecting their self-identified gender. Additionally, they called for humanitarian actors to receive training on transgender issues, rights, and needs, as well as awareness-raising about the challenges faced by transgender individuals during emergencies.

Qamar Nasim, Programme Manager of Blue Veins, presented policy guidelines for a humanitarian response that had been prepared by the PDMA of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These guidelines aim to enhance awareness and understanding among humanitarian actors, stakeholders, and communities about the rights, protection issues, and other concerns of transgender individuals throughout all phases of the Disaster Management Spectrum.

Muhammad Farooq, Additional Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, informed the participants that work is underway on a legal framework to remove obstacles to the inclusion of transgender people in humanitarian response. Musaver Shah, Programme Manager of the Gender and Child Cell of the PDMA, added that transgender individuals are included in the disaster management rules at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa level and that the community will also be given due consideration in the monsoon contingency plan.