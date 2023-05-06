Saturday, May 06, 2023
'No choice': Nadal bows out from Italian Open due to injury

Anadolu
2:45 PM | May 06, 2023
Rafael Nadal on Friday announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open tennis tournament due to his ongoing hip injury. 

"I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome," the Spanish legend said in a statement on Twitter.

He added that despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, he has "no choice" but to accept the bitter re-adaptation process and continue working.

This ongoing injury also raises eyebrows about the 22-time Grand Slam winner's fitness for the French Open, which will start on May 22.

The 36-year-old had a hip injury during 2023 Australian Open in January, and had already withdrawn from Indian Wells, the Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

