NW martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayers of martyrs of North Waziristan in­cident were initially offered at Bannu and later at their respective native towns on Friday.

Six security personnel had embraced martyr­dom during intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in general area Dirduni, district North Waziristan.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were Havaldar Saleem Khan (36), resident of district Tank; Naik Javed Iqbal (37), resident of district Kohat; Sepoy Nazir Khan (26), resident of district Bannu; Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (25), resident of district Mardan; Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (22), resident of district Orakzai; and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (22), resident of district Khyber.