Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NW martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

NW martyrs laid to rest with full military honours
Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Funeral prayers of martyrs of North Waziristan in­cident were initially offered at Bannu and later at their respective native towns on Friday. 

Six security personnel had embraced martyr­dom during intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in general area Dirduni, district North Waziristan.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were Havaldar Saleem Khan (36), resident of district Tank; Naik Javed Iqbal (37), resident of district Kohat; Sepoy Nazir Khan (26), resident of district Bannu; Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (25), resident of district Mardan; Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (22), resident of district Orakzai; and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (22), resident of district Khyber.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023