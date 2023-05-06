PAF makes thalassemia patient’s dream a reality, makes him pilot for a day

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has made a young boy’s dream come true by making him a PAF pilot for one day at an operational base.
Abdullah Naveed, who suffers from thalassemia, had always dreamt of becoming a PAF fighter pilot. With the help of ‘Make-a-Wish Foundation, Pakistan’, the child was given an honorary rank and a simulated experience of flying a fighter aircraft. He also visited various units and wings of the base, accompanied by his parents and the founding president of the foundation, Ishtiaq Baig.
The PAF has always held a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani nation, and this gesture has garnered praise and appreciation from many. The activity was a testament to the traditional affiliation of the young generation with the PAF, and it has shown the force’s compassionate side.
Abdullah Naveed’s joy and elation during the experience were evident, and the PAF has wished him a speedy recovery and the actual realization of his dream. The PAF’s efforts to make the young boy’s dream come true have set a heartwarming example for others, and it has further strengthened the bond between the PAF and the people of Pakistan.