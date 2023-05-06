Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PAF makes thalassemia patient’s dream a reality, makes him pilot for a day

PAF makes thalassemia patient’s dream a reality, makes him pilot for a day
Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has made a young boy’s dream come true by making him a PAF pilot for one day at an operational base. 

Abdullah Naveed, who suffers from thalassemia, had always dreamt of becoming a PAF fighter pilot. With the help of ‘Make-a-Wish Founda­tion, Pakistan’, the child was given an honorary rank and a simulated expe­rience of flying a fighter aircraft. He also visited various units and wings of the base, accompanied by his par­ents and the founding president of the foundation, Ishtiaq Baig.

The PAF has always held a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani nation, and this gesture has garnered praise and appreciation from many. The activity was a testament to the tra­ditional affiliation of the young genera­tion with the PAF, and it has shown the force’s compassionate side.

LWMC decides to make waste-free model markets

Abdullah Naveed’s joy and elation during the experience were evident, and the PAF has wished him a speedy recovery and the actual realization of his dream. The PAF’s efforts to make the young boy’s dream come true have set a heartwarming example for others, and it has further strength­ened the bond between the PAF and the people of Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023