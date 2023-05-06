Pakistan to feature in Davis Cup Jrs Asia Oceania final qualifying event  

LAHORE - Pakistan 16&Under tennis team will feature in the Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania final qualifying event, to be held from in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from May 8 to 13. The national team comprises Noman ul Haq (captain), Nadir Reza Mirza (player), Hamza Roman (player) and Abubakar Talha (player), said a news release issued here. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed his best wishes for the team, saying hard work, dedication and passion for tennis are always rewarded. He emphasized that the development of juniors and their participation in international events was one of the priorities of the PTF, despite financial constraints.