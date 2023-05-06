Pakistani-Norwegian kicks off world tour on motorbike from Norway

Peshawar - A 59-year-old Norwegian-Pakistani, Ziyauddin Shinwari, kicked off the world tour on his motorbike, named Leo, from Oslo city of Norway on Friday.

Ziyauddin Shinwari, hailing from Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district, shared on the social media that he loved tourism and explored maximum countries in the world. He said that he visited most of countries by plane and buses but this time he had started exploring various countries while riding his motorcycle Leo.

He said that for the purpose, he had completed months-long training of motorbike riding, photography and videography in Oslo so that he could project his tour professionally.

Shinwari, who is Youtuber, content creator and passionate for tourism, said that he would visit each historic and tourist spot in Pakistan where he would shoot his Vlogs to project the soft image of Pakistan and promote tourism. Shinwari said he had started his motorbike journey from Norway and would go through Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and will finally enter Pakistan.

The Pakistani-Norwegian biker said he was in contact with Pakistani bikers and would meet them in Pakistan. He said that along with Pakistani bikers, he would explore historical and tourist sites in Peshawar, Khyber, Chitral, Hunza, Kalam, Swat, Murree, Galyat, Lahore, Kashmir, and Multan.

In his message, Shinwari urged that he wanted all friends and his lovers to be part of his trip through his social media accounts.