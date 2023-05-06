Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 06, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

Waste is worse than loss. The time is coming 

when every person who lays claim to ability will keep the question of waste before him constantly. The scope of thrift is limitless.

–Thomas A. Edison

During colonial times, the concept of thrifting was considered to be an embarrassment. The narrative was that second-hand clothing was owned by the uncouth and unhealthy but it was during the 19 century Industrial Revolution that this changed slightly. The mass production of clothes led them to become easily disposable thereby prompting the rise of pawn shops as people thought it would be best to reuse rather than throw away. People would go thrifting more later on in time when the Great Depression limited purchasing power and only second-hand clothes became affordable for the masses. Those who wanted to flout their wealth would dress themselves in new clothes to distinguish themselves. Now, the objective of thrifting is to find unique vintage items that were worn or used back in the day and this culture may well survive the 21 century.

Sindh IG suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023