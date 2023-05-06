Waste is worse than loss. The time is coming

when every person who lays claim to ability will keep the question of waste before him constantly. The scope of thrift is limitless.

–Thomas A. Edison

During colonial times, the concept of thrifting was considered to be an embarrassment. The narrative was that second-hand clothing was owned by the uncouth and unhealthy but it was during the 19 century Industrial Revolution that this changed slightly. The mass production of clothes led them to become easily disposable thereby prompting the rise of pawn shops as people thought it would be best to reuse rather than throw away. People would go thrifting more later on in time when the Great Depression limited purchasing power and only second-hand clothes became affordable for the masses. Those who wanted to flout their wealth would dress themselves in new clothes to distinguish themselves. Now, the objective of thrifting is to find unique vintage items that were worn or used back in the day and this culture may well survive the 21 century.