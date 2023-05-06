Saturday, May 06, 2023
PDA DG reviews ongoing uplift projects in Hayatabad

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
Peshawar    -    Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director General Riaz Ali visited several recreational parks and locations in Hayatabad Peshawar early Friday morning.

Accompanied by concerned PDA officials, he was briefed about the progress of various ongoing projects. In a statement released by the PDA media coordinator, DG Riaz Ali emphasized that providing facilities to the people and residents of Hayatabad is his top priority.

He further stated that the government has entrusted them with the responsibility, and they will endeavour to fulfill it by utilizing all available resources and energies. The DG also directed the concerned officials to review ongoing development projects regularly and hold daily review meetings to stay informed about various matters.

Later, the Directors of PDA and other officials held meetings with the director general during which he issued instructions to concerned officials. Riaz Ali directed all staff to remain on duty and take measures to deal with the rains.

