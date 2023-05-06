Saturday, May 06, 2023
People in Parachinar mourn victims of school shooting

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    Hundreds of people in Parachinar Friday staged protest demonstrations against the killings of eight persons including five teachers in the Up­per Kurram. Armed men on Thursday shot dead eight people including five teachers at the Govern­ment High School Tari Mangal. The teachers’ com­munity, which announced five days of mourning, also protested against the incident. All the govern­ment schools and markets in Parachinar area will remain closed for five days.

The lawyers also joined the protests, announc­ing that they would not appear in the courts. The burial of the victims was held after the Friday prayer. This incident has shaken the community to its core and people are calling for justice for the victims. The authorities launched an inves­tigation into the incident to bring those respon­sible to justice. The funeral prayer of martyred teachers was offered here at Markazi Imambar­gha on Friday and was attended by a large num­ber of local people, notables of the areas and rep­resentatives of civil administration, police and security forces. Kohat Board of Elementary and Secondary Education also postponed the Matric examination till further orders.

The deputy commissioner said that the dead­ly shooting took place over property dispute be­tween two rival groups. Soon the culprits will be brought to justice, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

