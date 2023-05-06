People in Parachinar mourn victims of school shooting

PESHAWAR - Hundreds of people in Parachinar Friday staged protest demonstrations against the killings of eight persons including five teachers in the Upper Kurram. Armed men on Thursday shot dead eight people including five teachers at the Government High School Tari Mangal. The teachers’ community, which announced five days of mourning, also protested against the incident. All the government schools and markets in Parachinar area will remain closed for five days.
The lawyers also joined the protests, announcing that they would not appear in the courts. The burial of the victims was held after the Friday prayer. This incident has shaken the community to its core and people are calling for justice for the victims. The authorities launched an investigation into the incident to bring those responsible to justice. The funeral prayer of martyred teachers was offered here at Markazi Imambargha on Friday and was attended by a large number of local people, notables of the areas and representatives of civil administration, police and security forces. Kohat Board of Elementary and Secondary Education also postponed the Matric examination till further orders.
The deputy commissioner said that the deadly shooting took place over property dispute between two rival groups. Soon the culprits will be brought to justice, he added.